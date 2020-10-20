UEFA Champions League Returns on DStv and GOtv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 1 action from the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League on the midweek of Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 October 2020.

SuperSport is your #HomeOfFootball and the ultimate destination for lovers of ‘The Beautiful Game’.

The pick of matches on Tuesday 20 October is the meeting of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in the French capital, with the hosts desperate to avenge their controversial exit at the hands of the 2018-19 Champions League round of 16 at the hands of the Red Devils.

However, it’s been a tough start to the new season for PSG and manager Tomas Tuchel says a lack of signings makes their chances of repeating last season UCL success – when they reached the final and narrowly lost to Bayern Munich – a tough task.

“We can’t speak about having the same objectives. Perhaps we can do it but we can’t ask for the same things from such a reduced squad when we will have to fight with teams…