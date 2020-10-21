Another victim allegedly succumbs to his injuries after ambulance sent to pick him up was stopped at Adekunle, End SARS protest frontliner reveals

Another person has allegedly died as a result of the violence in Lagos State, Modupe “Moe” Odele, one of the frontliners of the End SARS protest has revealed.

Moe, who is the founder of Scale My Hustle, said the boy died after the ambulance sent to pick him up was stopped at Adekunle in Yaba.

She wrote: “I’m heartbroken. We just got a report that the boy our ambulance was going to get (when they were stopped at Adekunle) just died. Now the arrangement has moved to getting his body.

“This people have failed us.”

More people are reporting fatalities despite the state governor stating there were no fatalities.

Another Twitter user just shared a post, tagging Moe and other members of the feminist coalition and asking them to send an ambulance as another person has died.

There have also been reports of emergency service providers being unable to get medical supplies across to victims.