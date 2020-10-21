Hoodlums vandalise and loot shops on Lekki phase 1 after the shooting at Lekki tollgate (videos)





Hoodlums had a field day looting shops located along Admiralty way in Lekki phase 1 last night. They attacked the shops during the chaos that erupted after gunshots were fired at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday October 20.







Source: Linda Ikeji