Hoodlums vandalise and loot shops on Lekki phase 1 after the shooting at Lekki tollgate (videos)

By
Headliners
-
3



5f8ff31b24327Hoodlums had a field day looting shops located along Admiralty way in Lekki phase 1 last night. They attacked the shops during the chaos that erupted after gunshots were fired at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday October 20. Watch videos from the scene of the incident below      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Oct 21, 2020 at 1:22am PDT     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Oct 21, 2020 at 1:29am PDT     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Oct 21, 2020 at 1:29am PDT     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Oct 21, 2020 at 12:18am PDTThe post Hoodlums vandalise and loot shops on Lekki phase 1 after the shooting at Lekki tollgate (videos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR