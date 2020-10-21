Kaduna State Polytechnic student bags 5 years jail term for fraud 

A Kaduna state polytechnic student has been jailed for five years for fraud.

Babuwa Christopher, a student of Quantity Survey was convicted and sentenced by Justice Mohammed Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna on Wednesday, October 21.

The defendant was convicted after he pleaded guilty to an amended one-count criminal charge.

The charge reads,” that you Babuwa Christopher of No. 3 Maha Close, Barnawa, Kaduna sometime in July, 2020 in Kaduna within the judicial Division of this Honourable Court with intent to commit an offence, had in your possession documents containing false pretence to wit; Union Bank Visa Card bearing Maduka M.O, Union Bank Visa Card with name Peter, Union Bank Visa Card of Jatau Richard, United Bank of Africa( UBA) debit card bearing the name ThankGod and Diamond Bank Master Card with unidentifiable name and you thereby committed an offence of attempt to commit cheating contrary to Section 57 of the Penal Code Law, 2017 of Kaduna…