                     Man imprisoned for 3 years after having sex with his pet chickens including dead ones while his wife filmed him

A 37 year old ‘sick’ man who had sex with his pet chickens while his wife filmed him has been jailed for three years.

Rehan Baig, was arrested after a police tip-off that he had images of child abuse of children as young as six.

Police also found pictures of Baig and his wife Haleema, 38, carrying out sex acts on a dog and footage of him having sex with his pet chickens including one that was dead.

The video and photo clips were saved in a file called ‘Family Vids’ and were described in court as ‘first-generation, homemade movies’ featuring the couple performing bestiality. Some of them were ‘of some duration in length’.

In July 2019, their home in Bradford was raided by the National Crime Agency, by which time there were no dogs or chickens in the house.

Among the files they found were pictures of two dead chickens on the floor while Rehan Baig put one of the dead animals in a binbag.

The chickens, all family pets, died as a…