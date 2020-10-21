Nigerian Army says it has arrested the soldier who recorded a video begging his colleagues not to shoot at #EndSARS protesters

The Nigerian Army says it has arrested the soldier who recorded a video begging his colleagues not to shoot at #EndSARS protesters

 

The soldier now identified as Lance Corporal Harrison Friday, wore a hood in a video he made in which he begged his colleagues not to shoot at end SARS protesters even if they were sent to do so.

 

In a post shared on its Twitter handle this morning October 21, the Nigerian Army says Harrison carried out ‘cybercrime’ and that he has now been arrested. 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

