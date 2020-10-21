Outrage as aide shares photo of President Buhari receiving Emir of Kano while End SARS protesters are shot at in Lagos

As chaos reigns in Lagos state after unarmed End SARS protesters were shot at by alleged security operatives at the Lekki toll gate, President Buhari’s PA shared a photo of him receiving the Emir of Kano.

Buhari Sallau, the Personal Assistant to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, shared multiple posts showing Buhari in good spirits as he received the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

He captioned the photos: “PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES EMIR OF KANO BAYERO ROYAL VISIT: President @MBuhari (M) receives in audience Emir of Kano HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS Aminu Ado Bayero at the Residence Tuesday night Presidential Villa Abuja. Oct 20 2020.”

The post came while Nigerians were mourning those killed and trying to get help for the injured following what has now been tagged the Lekki toll gate massacre.

Buhari Sallau’s post, coming in the middle of this grief, angered Nigerians and they called him out for it. He was accused of being insensitive for positing such at a time…