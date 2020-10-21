Police arrest wanted notorious cultist 24 hours after he killed a mechanic in Ogun

Ogun State Police Command have arrested a notorious cultist, Babatunde Idris aka Bobo, for killing an auto mechanic.

Recall that the 19-year-old suspect was declared wanted by the police for the murder of Salaudeen Lawal in Igbesa, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state. See previous report here Here

Confirming the development in a statement on Tuesday, October 20, spokesman of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was traced to his hideout at Surulere in Lagos by detectives led by the Igbesa Divisional Police Officer, SP Abayomi Adeniji.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO and his detectives embarked on an intelligence and technically-based investigation that led them to Surulere area in Lagos State, where the suspect was hibernating and subsequently got him arrested on Monday, October 18, barely 24-hours after the dastardly act”, adding that “the suspect has made a confessional statement owning up to committing the crime,”…