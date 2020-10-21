Twitter users mourn #EndSARS protester, Oke, who was allegedly shot dead in Lagos three hours after tweeting “Nigeria will not end me”

Nigerian Twitter users have taken to the platform to mourn an EndSARS protester, Oke, who was allegedly killed today, October 21.

Oke, a graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta, was reportedly shot in the neck three hours after he tweeted “Nigeria will not end me”

His heartbroken girlfriend, Derin, confirmed his death on her page. She shared photos of them posing together and then wrote: “We had forever to go Oke.”

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their sadness over Oke’s sudden death. See posts below.