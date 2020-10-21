We have not recorded any fatalities- Governor Sanwo-Olu speaks on Lekki tollgate shooting (video)





Governor Sanwo-Olu says there have been no fatalities recorded in the gunshot incident that occurred at the Lekki tollgate during the end SARS protest on Tuesday night, October 20. Speaking at a press briefing this morning, Governor Sanwo-Olu said''Whilst we pray for the swift recovery of the injured, we are comforted that we have not recorded any fatality as against the widespread circulation on social media.''







