Actress Uche Elendu’s shop looted by hoodlums (photos)

By
Headliners
-
2



5f90af5ed1be3Actress Uche Elendu's shop was looted by hoodlums today October 21. The actress shared photos from her vandalized shop on her IG page. 5f90b10ed4100''They took all my years of struggle and hardwork from me.. everything.. I thank God for life. Posterity will judge all of you. E shock me ooooo #endsars #endbadgovernance '' she wrote  5f90ae5c133f75f90ae786505a5f90ae9deaabf5f90aeb6074f4The post Actress Uche Elendu’s shop looted by hoodlums (photos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR