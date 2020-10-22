Another jungle justice in Calabar as mob sets ablaze suspected robber (graphic photos)

Barely two days after an angry mob lynched two suspected robbers in Calabar, another suspected robber was killed on Thursday morning, October 22, in the state capital.

The latest incident happened at Ikot Ansa bus stop by Four Squared Gospel Church, Murtala Mohammed highway Calabar.

According to online reports, the suspect was caught in the early hours of Thursday morning by angry mob while trying to carry out illegal operation.

“There have been lot of breaking into shops, houses, and stealing has been bedeviling the area for a while now.” a witness said.