Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly tests positive for coronavirus again and might miss Juventus clash with Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus for a second time.

The Juventus star was first diagnosed with the illness while on Portugal duty earlier in the month. But nine days after his initial positive test, the football is still infectious.

According to Portuguese newspaper Correio de Manha, Ronaldo’s latest results came back positive on Thursday, October 22.

The publication claims Ronaldo’s test gave a very low viral load despite returning positive, with Juventus still hopeful he could recover in time to feature in the Champions League game.

The club will likely ask UEFA for permission to test Ronaldo 48 hours before the game on October 28.

It will be up to the European football body to decide whether or not to allow such a request to go ahead because a player must test negative at least one week before a match to be considered for selection, according to UEFA protocol.