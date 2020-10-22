Governor Umahi imposes 24-hour curfew in Ebonyi state

Governor David Umahi has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Ebonyi state which became effective from 7pm on Wednesday October 21.

The Governor who condemned the attacks on police stations and the destruction of government infrastructures, stated that the peaceful protest by the youths have been infiltrated by hoodlums and cultists.

Umahi noted that security operatives in the state have sustained injuries from the attacks, and also called on the security agencies to block all the borders of the state in order to protect lives and properties.