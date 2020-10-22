 Instagram apologizes to Nigerians for incorrectly flagging down posts in support of #EndSARS campaign as “false information” 

Social media network, Instagram has apologized to Nigerians for incorrectly flagging down posts in support of #EndSARS as “false information.”

Recall several Instagram users took to their respective accounts to react in anger after their posts aimed at spreading awareness about the #EndSARS campaign were flagged down as “false information.”

In a statement released to their Twitter page, the social media platform admitted that they incorrectly flagged down posts in support of #EndSARS and apologised to Nigerians for the error.

The statement read: “Yesterday our systems were incorrectly flagging content in support of #EndSARS, and marking posts as false. We are deeply sorry for this. The issue has now been resolved, and we apologize for letting our community down in such a time of need.”