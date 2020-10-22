Lagos State Govt condemns looting of Maza Maza warehouse, says distribution of COVID-19 palliatives was halted due to #EndSARS protest

The Lagos State Government has condemned the vandalisation of the warehouse at Mazamaza housing the food palliative packages donated to the government by the Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) group.

Recall that a mob on Thursday, October 22, vandalised the warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives are kept at Maza Maza in Amuwo Odofin Local Govt Area and looted palliatives. The warehouse is located on Benster Crescent, popularly known as Monkey village. See previous report Here

A statement signed by the Acting Commissioner, Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, said the items belong to the Southwest, contrary to social media reports that they are all for Lagos, adding that distribution was on-going but had to be halted due to #EndSARS protests.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on September 22nd 2020, formally taken receipt of the food palliatives from the CACOVID team meant for distribution to the indigent,” the statement reads.

“The State had repackaged its…