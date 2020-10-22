Oke wasn’t killed by stray bullet but stabbed by thugs — Man claiming to be Oke’s brother makes clarification





A Twitter user who claims to be the brother of Oke, the graphics designer who died hours after tweeting “Nigeria will not kill me” has made a clarification on the circumstances leading to his death.

@DanielOE16 who revealed that he lives at Makinde Police Barracks in Mafoloku community of Oshodi in Lagos State with his mother and brother, said his brother was attacked by thugs who wanted to destroy the station.

He further alleged that after the thugs breached the police station which they subsequently set on fire, they infiltrated their house, ransacked the apartment and carted away everything. The deceased brother revealed that his brother was stabbed on the neck while trying to make way for the thugs to take everything and spare them their lives.

Good day, My name is Obi-Enadhuze Daniel younger brother of the now deceased Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze @O_Okee . I, my brother and mother lived at makinde police barracks, mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State. Today at about 11 o’clock in…





Source: Linda Ikeji