Residents of Zamfara communities pray over incessant bandit attacks and killings

Muslims in Zamfara State on Thursday, October 22, conducted prayers to seek for Allah’s intervention against increasing bandit attacks and killings in their state and the north in general.

The prayers which were conducted in Dansadau, Maru LGA and Bagega of Anka LGA were led by Imams of towns and in all local governments across the state.

It will be recalled that on Tuesday night, armed bandits attacked Tungar Kwana village in Talata Local Government Area of the state and killed 20 persons.

