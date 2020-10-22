Those responsible for human right violations must be held accountable

The Canadian government has expressed concern over the “excessive use of force” in ongoing protests in Nigeria.
The Canadian government also stated that those responsible for human right violations and abuse in Nigeria must be held accountable.
A tweet shared on Canada’s Foreign Policy Twitter handle read;
Canada is deeply concerned about the excessive use of force during the ongoing protests in #Nigeria. Those responsible for #HumanRights violations and abuse must be held accountable.
Source: Linda Ikeji