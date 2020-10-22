Two Nigerian men dismiss report they were killed in Lekki gunfire incident (Video) 

Two Nigerian men have come out to dismiss online reports they were killed in the gunfire incident at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday night, October 20.

Some Twitter users shared their photos on social media space with claims they were killed during the gunfire.

The two men made different videos debunking the report. According to one of them, he was in his house sleeping when the attack happened. The young man in the NYSC outfit said it was from a movie he featured in not too long ago.

Watch the videos below