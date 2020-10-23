He wants to have all the facts which will be made public

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has explained why President Buhari did not speak on the Lekki toll gate shooting in his speech yesterday October 22.
The Minister in an interview on Arise TV said the President has ordered an investigation into the incident. Dare added that Buhari wants to have all the facts which will be made public.
He said;
“For sure, the president has ordered an investigation. He had a national security meeting yesterday. I can tell you that this is already ongoing because the president wants to have all the facts which will absolutely be made public.
“It is important to get all the facts right before we go forward, in this case. It’s going to be difficult to hide these facts because we live in a multimedia world and we have pieces of evidence and corroboration and I think it is important to get the facts right.
“I think that’s the part the president has towed and I am sure that when the facts are made available, this…
Source: Linda Ikeji