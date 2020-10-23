“Nigeria Is Murdering Its Citizens” Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie writes on the shooting of End SARS protesters

Chimamanda Adichie has addressed recent shootings taking place in Nigeria.

In an article posted on The New York Times, the author spoke about what SARS officers have done to Nigerians over the years. She narrated an unpleasant experience her cousin had with SARS and also spoke about the Lekki toll gate shooting.

She wrote: “For years, the name SARS hung in the air here in Nigeria like a putrid fog. SARS, which stood for Special Anti-Robbery Squad, was supposed to be the elite Nigerian police unit dedicated to fighting crime, but it was really a moneymaking terror squad with no accountability. SARS was random, vicious, vilely extortionist. SARS officers would raid bars or stop buses on the road and arbitrarily arrest young men for such crimes as wearing their hair in dreadlocks, having tattoos, holding a nice phone or a laptop, driving a nice car. Then they would demand large amounts of money as ‘bail.’

Narrating how her cousin was arrested, she wrote: “SARS officers…