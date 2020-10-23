Osun state residents cart away COVID19 palliatives stored in the Cocoa Processing Industry warehouse (videos)

Osun state residents have stormed the Cocoa Processing Industry warehouse in Ede where COVID19 palliatives were stored and are currently carting away as many food items that they can.

This comes barely 24-hours after residents in Lagos state also stormed a warehouse in Monkey village in Lagos where COVID-19 palliatives donated by CACOVID, were kept. read here

CACOVID, a group of private individuals donated money for the provision of food items to Nigerians in different states during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Watch the video from Osun state below