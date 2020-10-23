SERAP to sue Nigerian Government and ‘compel’ Buhari administration to protect citizens

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has said that it will sue the Nigerian Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The suit, according to SERAP, will also compel the government to protect the lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

According to the rights group, SERAP – who on Wednesday submitted a report to the International Criminal Court informing them of the alleged killing of protesters by the Nigerian military – the suit comes after the inability and unwillingness of government to stop the ongoing crisis in the country caused by the government’s refusal to meet the demands of the #EndSARS protesters.

“President Buhari’s government seems unwilling or unable to stop the violence, looting and killings by armed thugs in Lagos and other places.

“We’ll sue to compel @NigeriaGov to protect people’s rights to life, security and liberty if this is not urgently addressed. #EndSARS,” SERAP…