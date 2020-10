Burna Boy is still devastated like many others over the reported killings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.

In his tweet, the singer disclosed that he’s not slept since the Lekki toll gate gun attack because the incident has left him traumatized.

He wrote: “I HAVE NOT SLEPT since 20/10/2020. I close my eyes and all I see is Lekki toll gate. I’ve seen a lot of violence and death in my Life but this is the one that has Traumatized me.”