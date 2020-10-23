Watch Trump and Biden clash over Covid-19, corruption, climate and racism (videos)

US President, Donald Trump and his White House challenger, Joe Biden clashed over Covid-19, corruption allegations, climate and race, in their final live TV debate on Thursday night, October 22, in Nashville, Tennessee.

More than 47 million people have already cast their ballots in a record-breaking voting surge driven by the pandemic but Biden leads in national polls ahead of the election.

In the second and final presidential debate, both candidates were more restrained and allowed each other to speak.

Surprisingly they both used respectfultones even while attacking each other .

The tone change in the debate comes after a pugnacious first debate, during which Trump’s interruptions made him a less effective debater.

On the Coronavirus pandemic, Biden said he would not rule out more lockdowns, while Mr Trump insisted it was time to reopen the US as people were dying from lack of jobs and depression was on the rise.

Trump, said it was wrong to inflict further…