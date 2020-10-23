We counted 15 dead bodies

Nigerian DJ, DJ Switch who played a role in saving the lives of many who were present at the Lekki tollgate when security agents opened fire on End SARS protesters on Tuesday October 20, has finally come out to share her experience.

In a video she posted on her Instagrm page, DJ Switch asked the authorities not to insult the inteliigence of Nigerians when giving their own account of what happened on that day.

According to her, the military aimed at endsars protesters as they fired gunshots. She also said that SARS officers came in after the military had left and also attacked them. According to Switch she and others present counted over 15 bodies.