69 were persons killed in #EndSARS protests





President Buhari has reportedly revealed that 69 persons were killed in the #EndSARS protest across the country.

BBC reported that the Nigerian President disclosed this during a virtual meeting with former leaders and security chiefs on Friday October 23. He said that 51 civilians, 11 police officers, and seven soldiers were killed in the unrest.

Buhari was quoted saying in a statement released by Femi Adesina that the killing came off an “initial genuine and well-intended protest of youths which was hijacked and misdirected”.

It was further gathered that the Nigerian President who stated that his administration will not allow miscreants and criminals to continue to perpetrate acts of hooliganism in the country, accused the protesters of refusing to call off the protest in spite of meeting their demands.

"Unfortunately, the protesters refused to call off the protest and engage the government to address their grievances. Instead, they became emboldened and gradually…





Source: Linda Ikeji