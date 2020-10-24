All Policemen found culpable by the Presidential Panel on Reform of the defunct SARS will be punished

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has stated that all policemen found culpable by the Presidential Panel on Reform of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) will be punished.

The commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations Ikechukwu Ani in a statement released on Friday October 23, expressed shock at the level of destructions on innocent Nigerians, public facilities and businesses in the country by miscreants in the last few days.

The commission which called for restraint, also pointed out that it recently dismissed ten senior Police Officers including an Assistant Commissioner of Police and also reduced the rank of nine others following established cases of misconduct.

It read;