All you see in Igbo movies are true, and in fact worse





A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to narrate the bitter events surrounding the burial of her father.

@ijayy_ who revealed that three graves were dug just to bury her father, stated that it was because his kinsmen hijacked his corpse. The lady further disclosed that her father’s kinsmen refused burying him in his land because it is a ”virgin” land.

The Twitter user who noted that everything one sees in Igbo movies are true and in fact worse, advised women to always study the culture of Igbo men they want to marry.

Well it’s supposed to be my dad’s burial today. But his own brothers and kinsmen just hijacked his corpse: It’s literally the third grave that has been dug. Just to bury one man. For two months I haven’t been able to talk about my dad’s death or grieve because I’ve been busy fighting or quarreling or going for village meetings because of little things that should not matter. Because girls like me should not have opinions about things like this. For two…





Source: Linda Ikeji