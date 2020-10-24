Anambra Police confirm attack on police formations, killing of DPO and station officer by hoodlums (graphic photos)

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed Friday’s attacks on various police formations in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the State by suspected hoodlum. See previous report Here

Spokesperson of the command, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement said that the DPO of Osumeyi Division and two other police officers were fatally wounded during the attack.

He said the injured police officers were rushed to the hospital where the DPO and the Station officer were confirmed dead.

“On the 23/10/2020 between 8:30am and 6:30pm, hoodlums in large numbers under the guise of “END SARS” protesters attacked Amichi,Osumeyi,Ezinifite and Ukpor Divisions all under Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State,” the statement said.

He further disclosed that the suspects also attacked Oraifite Area Command/ Division, vandalized and set the facility ablaze carting away only exhibits but not Arms and ammunition.

Mohammed said: “The DPO Osumeyi Division and two others…