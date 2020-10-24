Governor Obaseki extends ultimatum to fleeing prisoners in Edo state

Governor Godwin Obaseki has extended the ultimatum he gave to prisoners who escaped in the recent jail breaks recorded in two prison facilities in Edo state he governs.

Obaseki who had initially given the fleeing inmates until Friday October 23 to return, extended the ultimatum by one week.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy Crusoe Osagie, it was was gathered that the decision was taken after a security meeting held with heads of security agencies in the state yesterday October 23.

It read;