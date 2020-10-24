Mentally ill patients "escape" as hoodlums raid a psychiatric hospital in Calabar (video)





Mentally ill patients have reportedly escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Calabar, Cross River State, following a raid by hoodlums who carted away with office equipment and mattresses. The number of patients who escaped is still unclear at the time of filing this report. Watch the video below.







Source: Linda Ikeji