Mob cart away "COVID-19 palliatives" found in a warehouse in Umuahia (video)





Alleged COVID-19 palliatives found in warehouse in Umuahia, Abia state's capital has been carted away by a mob. In a video shared online by an eyewitness, residents of the area were seen carrying some food items found in the warehouse.







Source: Linda Ikeji