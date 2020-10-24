Mob cart away "COVID-19 palliatives" found in a warehouse in Umuahia (video)

Alleged COVID-19 palliatives found in warehouse in Umuahia, Abia state's capital has been carted away by a mob. In a video shared online by an eyewitness, residents of the area were seen carrying some food items found in the warehouse.



Source: Linda Ikeji

