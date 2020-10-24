Osun government declares 24-hour curfew indefinitely





Governor Gboyega Oyetola has declared a 24-hour curfew on all parts of Osun state.

The state Governor who made the announcement in a state-wide broadcast on Saturday October 24, said the decision was taken to forestall any further breakdown of law and order and protect the lives and property of citizens and residents.

Oyetola added that the curfew will be indefinite to prevent the current state of anarchy from degenerating into a large-scale breakdown of law and order.

BROADCAST BY THE GOVERNOR, THE STATE OF OSUN, MR. ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA ON THE DECLARATIONS OF 24-HOUR CURFEW ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2020 My dear Good People of the State of Osun,

It is with a high sense of responsibility that I address you this afternoon in respect of the unfortunate situation in our Dear State. Government notes with huge disappointment, the abuse of the suspension, a day ago, of the 24-hour curfew earlier declared in the State to forestall the breakdown of law and order and protect the lives and…





Source: Linda Ikeji