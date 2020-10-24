Presidency explains why Buhari didn’t speak on Lekki toll gate shooting in his speech

The presidency has explained why President Buhari didn’t speak on the Lekki toll gate shooting during his speech yesterday October 22.
Presidential aide, Femi Adesina in an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ said it will be “premature and presumptuous” for Buhari to talk about the shooting as it was still being investigated.
Adesina said;
“The Defence Headquarters issued a statement to say that it was investigating the matter. Lagos State Governor has also set up a probe panel to investigate what really happened.
“So, the President couldn’t have said anything because it would be premature and presumptuous while investigation is ongoing. It is after investigation has been concluded that he can speak on the matter.”
