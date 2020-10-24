Senator Shehu Sani is pleading with hoodlums who vandalised Oba of Lagos’ palace and carted away his personal belongings to return his staff of office and his shoes.

Recall hoodlums raided the Oba’s palace on Wednesday, October 21, and made way with his staff of office after gunshots were fired at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.

Reacting to the raid on Twitter, Senator Shehu Sani pleaded with those in possession of staff and shoes to respect the throne and return them.

He wrote: “Whoever carted away the staff of the Oba of Lagos and his shoe should please respect the throne and return it.”