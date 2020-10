A man who sells chairs in Ilorin suffered a heavy loss when his store was emptied by the looters.

In a video shared online, the man saw one of the looters going away with a chair from his store.

When he confronted the looter, the boy, who appears to be a teenager, dared the shop owner to collect the chair from him.

Sharing the video, the businessman wrote: “Imagine this guy carry my chair in my shop at ilorin shopping mall and I can’t even stop or collect it from him.. everything is gone.’

The man also took to Twitter to share more videos of looters carrying chairs from his store. Another one refused to return his chair when he confronted him about it.

Watch the videos below.