Gunmen storm Cameroon school and kill several children

Gunmen stormed a school in southwestern Cameroon, killing at least eight children and wounding a dozen more, according to the United Nations.

The attackers who had guns and machetes arrived on motorbikes and in civilian clothes.

They attacked the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in the city of Kumba, in the country’s Southwest Region, at around midday on Saturday, October 24.

The United Nations described the attack as “the worst atrocity” since the resumption of the school year earlier this month.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. It was not clear if the attack was linked to a continuing struggle between government forces and armed groups in the English-speaking west seeking to form a breakaway state.

“At least eight children were killed as a result of gunshots and attack with machetes. Another twelve were wounded and taken to local hospitals,” the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs…