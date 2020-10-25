I know we have wronged you, please forgive us-Senator Florence Ita-Giwa goes on her knees to beg protesting residents in Cross Rivers state (video)

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa has appealed to Nigerians, particularly residents of Cross Rivers state, to stop with the wanton destruction of properties and looting of items across the country.

On Saturday, October 24, angry youths in Cross Rivers state destroyed the homes of former senate leader, Ndoma Egba as well as the home of Senator Bassey Gershom.

In a video shared online, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa who represented Cross River South Senatorial District in the Senate, went on her knees to appeal to residents of the state to stop the destruction and looting of properties.

She spoke in her native language. Twitter user, @__gershom, who shared the video, translated what she said as

“I know we have wronged you. The generation of today has suffered. The big people have wronged you. Nigerian politics has failed you. But please forgive us. Forgive the big people. Forgive the politicians”

Watch the video below