Journalist and publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar posted this photo of a man sleeping on top cartons of noodles with COVID-19 stamp.

He captured the photo thus: “Lack of knowledge makes a chicken sleep on the right side…”

The truck load of noodles is packed in front of a shop belonging to one Masirana of Masirana Enterprises. It’s not clear if the sleeping man is the owner of the store or a truck pusher.