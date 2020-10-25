Lagos government prosecutes 229 hoodlums

The Lagos state government has initiated the prosecution of 229 hoodlums over the destruction and looting of public and private property in different parts of the state.

In a statement released by the state government, the hoodlums were accused of taking advantage of the #EndSARS protest to carry out the attacks.

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) who made the announcement today October 24 said the State Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Olayinka Adeyemi has gone round relevant Police formations with a team of Prosecutors to evaluate files of those arrested by the police with a view to determining those that have prima facie case made against them.



Onigbanjo said;