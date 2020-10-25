Linda Ikeji to assist female entrepreneurs whose stores were looted

Linda Ikeji has promised to offer help to female entrepreneurs whose businesses were looted during the crisis that followed the End SARS protests in Lagos state.
The Linda Ikeji Media CEO called on small business owners affected by the lootings to send a mail with photos and videos of their looted stores and an estimate of the value of what was lost.
She promised to help some small business owners to rebuild.
She said:
The events of the last few days has left me really sad and horrified. But Nigeria is our country, It’s the only home we have, so we have to make it work. We all have to do our parts.
.
And here’s my part! You’ll know I’m big on female entrepreneurship and women being financially independent, so it breaks my heart to see women who have strived for years to stay afloat lose their businesses overnight. Not fair! So If you’re a female entrepreneur residing in Lagos and your business was destroyed or looted and you need help to get back on your feet, pls…
