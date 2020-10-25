Nigerians react after Minister of Humanitarian Affairs announced plans to empower 700 women with N20,000 grant

By
Headliners
-
5


Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, is being attacked online after she announced via her Twitter handle that her Ministry will be empowering over 700 women with N20, 000 grant.

 

”I was in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday to flag off the Federal Government Special Grant project for rural women which will see over 700,000 women receive grants of N20,000 to make them financially empowered members of the society.” Farouq said

Nigerians on Twitter have slammed her over the announcement. According to them, no one in Nigeria can survive on N20, 000 let alone be empowered. See reactions below

 

Nigerians react after Minister of Humanitarian Affairs announced plans to empower 700 women with N20,000 grant 



Source: Linda Ikeji

