One of the suspected looters of the Psychiatric hospital in Calabar, Cross River State Capital has been spotted in a video dragging a hospital bed to an unknown location.

Recall LIB reported earlier that some hoodlums invaded the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Calabar, Cross River State today October 24.

It is however unclear what the man seen dragging the hospital bed as he walked down the street, wants to do with it.

Watch the video below;