Our assets in Calabar have been vandalized

The United Nation has raised an alarm of its asset in Calabar, Cross River State capital, being vandalized.

Edward Kallon, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria disclosed this in a tweet he shared which also came with photos of a mob destroying UN vehicles and invading the international agency’s facility in Calabar.

Kallon who condemned the attack, added that the vandals were out to discredit the peaceful protests to end police brutality.

He tweeted;