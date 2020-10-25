Stray bullet allegedly kills trader in Enugu as security operatives disperse residents attempting to break into school to loot COVID-19 palliatives

The looting of COVID-19 palliatives turned tragic in Enugu after a stray bullet allegedly fired by security operatives hit and killed a young man who sells fuel.

It was gathered that after news spread that COVID-19 palliatives were housed at Queen’s Secondary school located inside WTC estate, residents stormed there in attempt to loot food items.

Security operatives stationed at the school reportedly fired shots to disperse the crowd. A stray bullet hit the young trader.

A shop owner in the area said that the deceased was not part of the mob that attempted to break into the school.

A graphic video posted by eyewitnesses shows the deceased gasping for breath before he passed away.

Sen. Chijinke Ugwuanyi confirmed that the WAEC hall of Queens College had once served as warehouse for COVID-19 palliatives.

“There is no palliatives at the moment inside Queens secondary school Enugu” he added