Those who want to blame you for destruction of properties know those who introduced violence in the #EndSARS protest





Pastor Sam Adeyemi has addressed Nigerians on the outcome of the #EndSARS protest which has taken several turns in the last few days.

The General Overseer of Daystar Christian Centre in tweets he shared, stated that those who want to blame the youths for massive destruction of properties in Lagos and other cities know the people that introduced violence in the #EndSARS protest.

He reiterated that people that destroyed properties are not part of the peaceful protesters who according to him, were phenomenal. The cleric also talked about the gains of the protest and some of the actions that must be taken henceforth.

Dear young citizen. It’s time for everyone to reflect. The massive destruction of properties in Lagos and other cities is so sad. Some want to blame you, but you must not buy that narrative. They know those that introduced violence. Those that looted and destroyed property are also not part of you. They are products of a system that does not value its youths and…





Source: Linda Ikeji