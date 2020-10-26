10-year-old boy allegedly starved, tortured, shackled by his father and stepmother in Akwa Ibom for being ”possessed by demons”

A 10-year-old old boy has been rescued in in Ikot Udota, Eket, Akwa Ibom State by the Child’s and Rehabilitation Network (CRARN) after he was allegedly brutalised and shackled by his father and stepmother.

According to the head of the NGO, Sam Ikpe Utauma, the victim, Ekemini was constantly tortured, starved and subjected to various inhuman treatment by the father and his wife.

He said the abuse had been going on for eighteen months, however, his situation took a turn for the worse eight months ago, when the father began to shackle and leave him in the backyard overnight, without clothes, claiming that the boy is possessed by demons.

It was gathered that the father was arrested following a tip off by a concerned CRARN volunteer. The man was later bailed out by members of the commununity and allegedly boasted that he has the right to treat his son however he likes.

While condemning the brutality, Mr Utauma added that the organisation will be following up…