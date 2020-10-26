24-year-old Shudufhadzo Musida crowned Miss South Africa 2020 (photos)

24-year-old Shudufhadzo Musida has been crowned Miss South Africa 2020.

She was announced the winner of the 62nd annual pageant at a socially-distanced, televised event which took place at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday night, October 24.

The beauty queen from Limpopo beat 15 other contestants to scoop the prestigious crown.

“I hope to achieve change,” she said. “I want to be representative of the beauty, diversity, and resilience that exists in this country. I want every child from every village who looks at the TV and sees this moment to know it is possible for them. I didn’t think it was possible for me and now I am sitting here with a crown on my head. Your dreams are valid.”

Along with the title of Miss SA, Musida will receive R1 million in cash from the Miss South Africa Organisation as well as R2 million worth of sponsorships and prizes, including the use of a luxury Sandton apartment and a Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet for the…